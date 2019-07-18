Chorley Flower Show 2019: everything you need to know ahead of the big weekend at Astley Hall

Have your say

Astley Hall will soon host the Chorley Flower Show 2019. Here is everything you need to know.



Each year, thousands of gardening enthusiasts from around the country descend on Chorley for its famous annual flower show.

A map of the site for visitors.

The event, which runs from July 27 to July 28, will take place at the historic Astley Hall.

When does it open?

Doors will open at 10am on Saturday, July 27. On Sunday, July 28, there will be a "quiet hour" from 9am to 10am for visitors with reduced mobility or prefer a less busy environment.

A new 95-space car park has been opened up on Southport Road.

How much are tickets?

Adult day ticket: £10 online (£12 at gate)

Family day ticket: £20 online (£26 at gate)

Child day ticket: £1.50 online (£2 at gate)

Organisers say the flower show will have a lot of family friendly activities.

Group (more than 20 people): £6.50 per person

Adult weekend ticket (online only): £14

Family weekend ticket (online only): £30

Child weekend ticket (online only): £2

There will be professional and amateur exhibitor marquees.

Carers go free

Tickets can be bought here.

What's on offer?

Visitors can explore the exhibitions in the professional and amateur gardeners marquees, and peruse a variety of horticultural trade stands.

Celebrity gardening experts like the BBC's Jonathan Moseley, Martin and Jill Fish, Helen Bainbridge, Sarah Hopps, and Chris Collins will all be attending the flower show as well.

Astley Hall is opening its doors for public tours, and there is a showcase of the work of 20th century photographer, Karl Blossfeldt.

A one day adult ticket costs 10.

Cafe Ambio will be open as usual, as well as the Astley Tea Rooms by the Coach House, and the "Food Village" in the grounds of Astley Hall.

Where can I park?



A new, free, 95-space car park has been opened at Astley Park (PR7 1ED), close to the Ackhurst Lodge entrance to the flower show.

The Westway playing fields (PR7 6HT) are being used as a temporary parking facility for the show.

Blue badge holders can find some spaces near the Hallgate entrance to the show, but parking in the village of Astley is otherwise very limited.

Park and Ride

Alternatively, organisers are encouraging visitors to use their widespread and free park and ride service in the region.

Buses will arrive every 15 to 20 minutes to pick up and drop off visitors from a variety of locations.

The services will run from:

- Botany Bay (PR6 9AF) - off junction 8 of the M61

- Runshaw College - off junction 28 of the M6

- Booths on Union Street in Chorley

- Euxton Lane (PR7 6AQ)

Public transport

Astley Hall is a 25 minute walk from Euxton Balshaw Lane train station.

The 109A bus service links Chorley with Preston, and stops at Chancery Road near the Hallgate entrance to the flower show.

Accessibility

Toilets and baby changing are available inside the show area.

There are no wheelchairs or scooters for hire at the venue.

Assistance dogs are welcome.

Ordinary dogs are allowed into the show area, but must be kept on leads, and are not allowed into the marquees at busy times.