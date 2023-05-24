Bongo's Bingo returns to Preston after long hiatus: when and where the events are this summer
What is Bongo’s Bingo ?
Bongo’s Bingo is one of the most talked about nights out in the country. The original bingo rave phenomenon has rejuvenated a quintessentially quaint British pastime featuring nostalgia-soaked revelry, rave rounds, dance-offs, en masse Karaoke, crazy prizes and more.
Where will Bongo’s Bingo be in Preston?
Returning to the city after a long hiatus, the shows will now take place at the Riva Showbar.
What does Bongo’s say about it’s return to the city?
Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, says: “We’re proudly back in Preston after a break for a few years and it’s wonderful. It’s a fantastic city and the welcome for us has been huge. We’ve got a range of dates coming up, including our Night of the Divas event on Friday June 9. These special dates are all about celebrating the amazing women who not only give Bongo’s Bingo its magic but also all of the inspirational women in our lives. I know all of our hosts can’t wait to play the classic tracks which make Whitney, Rhianna, Madonna and more* so iconic at our shows across the UK. June is going to be class.”
*The night will also celebrate Cher, Celine, Dolly and Beyonce.
When are the dates?
Preston’s forthcoming dates are: Friday May 26, Friday June 2, Friday June 9 (Night of the Divas), Friday June 30, Friday July 14, Saturday July 22 and Friday July 28.
How to buy tickets?
Tickets for all shows are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk