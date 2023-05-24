A Go Karting track near Preston has reopened with a full refurbishment after a two year closure.

TeamSport, Europe’s leading company for indoor go-karting, has officially re-opened its track at the Walton Summit Centre in Bamber Bridge, offering a 450m track for first-time karters and seasoned pros.

Racegoers can now fly around TeamSport Preston's Multi-level circuit, in the brand-new fleet of electric karts. Not only are they better for the environment, e-karts offer faster acceleration and come without the smells and noise associated with petrol karts, something TeamSport say has proven popular with customers.

Packed full of speedy straights and thrilling corners, the track has also been specially designed to allow for more overtaking opportunities so that drivers can enjoy the new faster acceleration.

Dom Gaynor, CEO of TeamSport, said: “We are proud to finally be reopening our Preston circuit and are thrilled to welcome our members back after two years.

“The new electric fleet at Preston is remarkable and it promises to be a fun, adrenaline-pumping experience for everybody to enjoy.

“We have remodelled the track as well as added a second track, for our product ‘Combat Karts’, a unique gaming meets racing experience.

“In addition to the track changes, we’ve re-branded the site to TeamSport EKarting and we’ve refurbished areas including the spectator area, changing rooms and added in a number of additional new activities including an arcade”

For the new addition Combat Karts, racers take to the track and battle it out using a range of bonuses like Blast or Shield. The bonuses give you an advantage over other players, and mean no two races are the same.

Combat Karts is played over a series of laps and the winning positions of racers is forever changing, meaning the fastest player may not be the winner.

Dominic commented: “This is an amazing, unique experience, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to TeamSport Preston. Combining gaming and racing has been a wonderful journey for us and I’m sure it’ll appeal to both novices and experienced karters alike.”

Our photographer headed down to capture the scenes at the new TeamSport EKarting:

1 . Go Karting Preston TeamSport Preston has reopened following a major refurbishment Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Go Karting Preston TeamSport Preston has reopened following a major refurbishment Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Go Karting Preston TeamSport Preston has reopened following a major refurbishment Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Go Karting Preston TeamSport Preston has reopened following a major refurbishment Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4