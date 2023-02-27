What is the discount?

Blackpool Zoo’s annual March Madness discount – a 40% reduction in admissions this year – is a thank you to locals living in postcodes FY1 to FY8, PR3 and PR4 for their support throughout the previous 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else is new with Blackpool Zoo?

Esha the elephant at Blackpool Zoo

Most Popular

The March Madness discount coincides with the reopening of the new, extended penguin facility during March.

The £100,000 improvement works include a brand-new beach, complete with sand from an estuary on the River Mersey, which is set to be eight times bigger than before with more nest boxes added for mating pairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An overhaul of the existing pool is also underway including a new lining to make it quicker and easier to clean.

Planting will provide natural shading for the birds and visitors will be able to enjoy a better view with a new walkway that goes all the way round the beach and pool.

What does Blackpool Zoo say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Benstead, Marketing and PR Executive at Blackpool Zoo, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be offering our March Madness discount to local people.

“The zoo looks so magical in spring, with all the greenery bursting into life and babies starting to arrive across the park.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the penguins to their new home and we are sure everyone is going to be impressed with the renovations.

“Later in spring we will be unveiling the results of our £1.5million refurbishment of the big cat facility and welcoming Alyona and Khari home to Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be great to see familiar faces and new visitors come through the doors to mark the start of what is sure to be a fantastic season ahead.”

How to get the discount?

Residents will need to provide a valid form of identification as proof of address such as a recent utility bill or driving licence, to take advantage of the March Madness offer.