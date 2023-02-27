Aurora Borealis: Northern Lights visible in Lancashire last night and could reappear tonight
The Nothern Lights were visible across Lancashire last night (Sunday, February 26), and could reappear again tonight.
What are the Northern Lights?
Known officially as Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights are dancing waves of light in the sky, caused by solar particles striking the Earth’s magnetic field.
They are not usually visible in the UK, but increased activity means a strengthened solar wind brings the particles into contact with our atmosphere over a wider area.
Explaining why they appeared last night, the Met Office tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK”
The Northern Lights can range from a faint green glow on the northern horizon to a multicolored, full-sky display.
Where were they seen last night?
Stephen Skelly at Bootleg Social photographed the Northern Lights in Rossall, Fleetwood, Lancashire.
However, the lights were reportedly seen across the country, from Scotland in the North to Sussex down south.
When can they be seen next?
In a tweet posted yesterday evening, the Met Office wrote: “The Aurora Borealis may be visible as far south as central England tonight where skies remain clear
“The Northern Lights are also likely to be seen again on Monday night”
How can you ensure you see the lights?
Soft Serve News, a site which provides news about the northern lights, shared the following:
1- Know your Location's "KP number": find it on their website.
2- Check the Ovation map
3- Check the Weather: clouds will block your view
4- Shop for a Dark Spot: get away from city lights; late nighttime or early morning dark is best