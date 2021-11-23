A Christmas market raising money for Guide Dogs is being held in Preston this weekend

A Christmas market in aid of the Guide Dogs Charity is being held at St Anthony’s Social Centre in Preston this Sunday, November 28.

Running between 10am- 4pm and with all proceeds going to the charity, there will be 30 Christmas markets stalls, mystery Secret Santa sacks and surprise lucky dip bags.

There will also be a huge raffle with other 40 prizes, including various food, hair and beauty vouchers, as well as two tickets to Gulliver's World, afternoon tea for two at Café Lazio at Huntleys, a professional photoshoot, and even an hour's personal training session with Neon Warrior Fitness in Preston.

4 year old working guide dog Alfie from Thornton will be at the Chirstmas Fayre between 12.00-14.00. Aflie is the guide dog for Carl Ibison (also pictured.)

The market, which also features hot food and a bar, was organised by 20 year old Rebecca Field from Preston, with the help of her mother, who usually put on two fundraising events for various charities a year.

Rebecca said: "I just love animals, especially dogs, and charities have struggled these past two years so I wanted to do it to raise a bit of money for them, and we also have a family connection as well, we've had people in our family that lost their sight, so we feel like this charity really does need some help because its such a fantastic cause- I would love everyone to come!"

The guide dogs will also make an appearance on the day, alongside Guide Dog volunteers form the Preston area, who will have a tombolo stall themselves.

Sue Orme, a volunteer fundraising co-ordinator for Preston said: "Guide Dogs feel privileged to be chosen as the Christmas Fayre charity. Guide Dogs, like other charities, has suffered during the pandemic so, consequently the breeding and training programme were put back.

"The Preston group have been raising money to change a person's life, those with sight loss, some of whom live in the Preston area.

"All money raised goes to supporting a Guide Dog from birth to retirement. Guide Dogs pay for vets bills, their food, plus equipment, at a cost of £56,000 per dog, which we, with your help are seeking to achieve."