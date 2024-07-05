25 amazing indoor attractions in Lancashire to enjoy on rainy summer days

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:09 BST

Don't let a rainy day in Lancashire dampen your mood!

While more rain is set to hit the county next week, don’t let the weather dampen your plans.

Lancashire has plenty of indoor attractions to keep you and the family entertained on those gloomy days.

To help you decided what to do, here are 25 great indoor attractions you should try:

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (596 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark.

1. The Regent

Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,669 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round."

2. Bygone Times

Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,198 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food.

3. Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.5 out of 5 (256 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions.

4. The Hole In Wand

