25 amazing indoor attractions in Lancashire to enjoy on rainy summer days

While more rain is set to hit the county next week, don’t let the weather dampen your plans.

Lancashire has plenty of indoor attractions to keep you and the family entertained on those gloomy days.

To help you decided what to do, here are 25 great indoor attractions you should try:

1 . The Regent Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (596 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark.

2 . Bygone Times Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,669 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round."

3 . Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,198 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food.

4 . The Hole In Wand Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.5 out of 5 (256 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions.