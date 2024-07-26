Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Grand Theatre brings chills and thrills this month with the welcome return of a gripping ghost story called The Haunting of Blaine Manor.

Check in to The Grand Theatre if you dare for Joe O’Byrne’s spine-tingling tale of The Haunting of Blaine Manor, back in Blackpool by popular demand from Wednesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 3.

The award-winning production is a love letter to both the Golden Age of Hollywood and the Hammer Horror Era, and an appreciation of the fabulous characters played by the likes of Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, Bette Davis and Peter Lorre and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This chilling ghost story also sits shoulder to shoulder alongside the classic supernatural tales down the decades and follows in the spirit of M. R. James - England’s most accomplished ghost story writer.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor returns to the Blackpool Grand Theatre between july 31-August . | submit

What is the play about?

It’s England, 1953 and something has awoken…

Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a séance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England. Even the locals won.t set foot in Blaine Manor, as all who walk within those grounds will be cursed.

But Earle’s arrival also awakens something horrific within the manor’s walls and as a raging storm closes them off from the outside world, Earle and his companions find that what is waiting within the manor is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him…

Scenes from the play. | submit

What has been said about the show?

Joe said: “This is horror built from the ground up, including the sound effects. I wanted the sound design to be entirely original, along with the music. As a cast we spent a rainy afternoon in a Sheffield sound studio, there we all went quite mad creating the most horrific of sound scapes, it chills audiences to the bone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sound production and music are by Justin Wetherill, digital visuals and trailers are by Darren McGinn. The firecracker cast features Peter Slater as Dr Roy Earle, Andrew Yates as Cairo, Jo Haydock as Vivian Rutledge, Jimmy Allen as Adolphus Scarabus, Ed Barry as Vincent De Lambré and myself as Grady.

“And yes, for the film geeks, I’ve had a good few nods to horror and noir classics down the years, that was part of the fun writing this, see if you can spot them!”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available online here or you can call the box office on 01253 290 190.

Tickets start from £21.50 with concessions available for seniors 65+ and under 18 years of age. The play is recommended for age 12 years and above.