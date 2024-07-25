Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman has revealed her latest project and below is everything we know so far.

38-year-old Jenna Coleman is still riding the wave of her latest screen role as Detective Ember Manning in the BBC drama The Jetty, which has proven popular with audiences and critics.

But taking to her Instagram this week, the former Arnold School headgirl has announced she is set to star in a new film called ‘All of You’ which is to be released later this year.

Expectant mum Jenna revealed the news by sharing a post by Brett Goldstein, best known for his role in Ted Lasso, who wrote and directed the film alongside William Bridges, a former writer for Black Mirror and Stranger Things.

What is the film about?

‘All of You’ is described as a “stirring near-futuristic romance” which follows two “best friends who harbour an unspoken love for one another even after a test matches one of them up with their supposed soulmate.”

The film is 98 minutes long.

Who else stars in All of You?

Writer and producer Brett, who you also may know from Derek alongside Ricky Gervais, plays one of the best friends whilst the other is played by Imogen Poots, star of the Amercian television show Outer Range and films such as 28 Weeks Later, Need for Speed and the Jimi Hendrix biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side.

Aside from Blackpool actress Jenna, the rest of the cast includes the British actress Zawe Ashton (St. Trinian's II, Fresh Meat, The Marvels) and Scottish actor Steven Cree (Outlander, Outlaw King, Martyrs Lane).

Stars of All of You: Jenna Coleman, Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots. Credit: Getty | Getty

What has been said about the film so far?

In his Instagram post, actor,comedian, director and writer Brett Goldstein,said: “So excited to finally be able to talk about All Of You! Written by myself and William Bridges and directed by William Bridges, the film stars Imogen Poots, Zawe Ashton, Steven Cree, Jenna Coleman and myself. All Of You is a true labor of love, a love story we wanted to make for ten years and are so so happy to have made it happen with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett and Brye Adler, Jonathan Golfman and the excellent team at MRC. So delighted and excited to have been chosen to premiere it at the Toronto International Film Festival. Absolutely buzzing for you all to see. Couldn’t be prouder.”

Jenna merely shared Brett’s post alongside a clapping emoji and tagged both Brett and Imogen.

When can we expect to find out more?