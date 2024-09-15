Taylor Swift tribute Xenna Kristian brings The Eras Experience to Preston' new Guild Hall Lounge
Xenna Krisian’s tribute show brings the unparalleled world of Taylor Swift to life, capturing her voice, signature looks, and magnetic charisma.
She will perform at Preston’s new Guild Hall Lounge from 6pm on October 6. Tickets are priced £25 for standard or £29 for VIP tickets (rows A-C, includes meet and greet).
The Guild Lounge, a vibrant new space within The Guild Hall, opens in October with the revitalised venue hosting a diverse programme of events running from October 2024 through to March 2025.
On October 6, audiences will be transported to the world of Taylor Swift as they sing along to timeless classics like "Love Story," "Blank Space," and "Shake It Off."
With stunning replica costume changes, captivating storytelling, and incredible dancers, Swifties of all ages can look forward to an unforgettable 'Eras Tour' experience.
Xenna’s promoter says: “Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love great music, this is the ultimate homage to one of the biggest stars in the world. Get ready to relive Taylor Swift's greatest hits in a show that's as close to the real thing as it gets!”
Meet and greets and photo opportunities with Xenna will take place from 6pm, with the show commencing at 7pm.
For more information and to book tickets, visit the Guild Hall website here.
