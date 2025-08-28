Southport Air Show 2025 flypast times confirmed including Typhoon and Spitfire
Discover the confirmed flypast times the Southport Air Show 2025.
Thousands of people are set to visit the beautiful Sefton coast this weekend, as the wonderful Southport Air Show returns for 2025.
The two-day event, which features high-flying shows, historic aircraft displays, and more, will return on August 30 and 31. Below are the confirmed aircraft line-up and flypast times. Full details can be found here.
Southport Air Show 2025 flypast times
Saturday, August 30
- 12.30pm – RAF Falcons
- 12.48pm – Tutor Display Team
- 12.58pm – Sea King HAR3
- 1.11pm – Melanie Astles
- 1.23pm – Fairey Swordfish
- 1.33pm – BAC Strikemaster
- 1.47pm – Richard Goodwin G-JPIT
- 2.00pm – Team Raven
- 2.18pm – Jet Provost T5
- 2.29pm – Aerosuperbatics – Wingwalkers
- 2.47pm – The Starlings
- 3.05pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
- 3.26pm – L-39 Albatros
- 3.37pm – Great War Display Team
- 3.55pm – Vampire FB.52
- 4.05pm – Spitfire XIX
- 4.15pm – A-26 Invader
- 4.25pm – Typhoon Display Team
Sunday, August 31
- 12.47pm – Vampire FB.52
- 12.57pm – Melanie Astles
- 1.09pm– Tutor Display Team
- 1.19pm – Fairey Swordfish
- 1.27pm – Spitfire XIX
- 1.37pm – A-26 Invader
- 1.47pm – Richard Goodwin G-JPIT
- 2.00pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
- 2.20pm – The Starlings
- 2.38pm – Sea King HAR3
- 2.51pm – Jet Provost T5
- 3.01pm – Aerosuperbatics – Wingwalkers
- 3.19pm – L-39 Albatros
- 3.29pm – Great War Display Team
- 3.44pm – Team Raven
- 4.02pm – BAC Strikemaster
- 4.16pm – Typhoon Display Team
No, the Red Arrows will not be performing at this year’s Southport Air Show due to prior commitments.