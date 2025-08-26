Find out everything you need to know about the 2025 Southport Air Show, including the aircraft line-up, event dates and ticketing details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of visitors from Merseyside and beyond are expected to visit the beautiful Sefton coast this weekend, to experience the magnificent Southport Air Show.

The two-day event, which features high-flying shows, historic aircraft displays, and more, will return on August 30 and 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the excitement in the sky, the 2025 air show will include the Military Village, flight simulators, interactive exhibits, family activities and a range of food and drink offerings.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2025 Southport Air Show, including the line-up, parking and how to get tickets.

When is Southport Air Show 2025?

This year’s air show will return on August 30 and 31 (Saturday and Sunday). The event will begin at 10.00am on both days.

Southport Air Show 2023. | Andrew Jackson

Southport Air Show 2025 line-up

This year’s full line-up includes military displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire, the Typhoon, the Tutor and the Falcons Parachute Display Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civilian aircraft displays will feature Melanie Astles in the Extra 330, Richard Goodwin’s Jet Pitts, Team Raven, the Rolls Royce Spitfire XIX, the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers, The Starlings, Jet Provost, DH Vampire, L-39 Albatros, Navywings Swordfish, the Great War Display Team, the Strikemaster Pair and the Sea King.

Smile! | Andrew Jackson

Will the Red Arrows be at Southport Air Show 2025?

No. As it stands, the Red Arrows will not be performing at this year’s Southport Air Show.

Southport Air Show parking

Parking is available on Marine Drive and off the promenade in Princes Park, the Esplanade car park, and Victoria Park. Parking is £10 per car on Saturday or Sunday payable on the day.

Southport Air Show 2025 flypast times

Flying times will be confirmed closer to the event.

Red Arrows flypast. | Andrew Jackson

Tickets for the event can be booked online here. General admission is free for under 16s, with tickets for those aged 16 and over, priced at £12. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.