Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan, who is a lover of local wildlife and nature, is hoping people will tune in through Facebook Live to raise some money to protect our local wildlife.

Dan Warbrick's charity gig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I'd love it if you could make it! If you've nothing better to do on a Monday night, join me for some light entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If everyone who watches chucks a quid donation into the pot during the livestream, we could raise £20, £50, £100 or even 1000?

"Please share this around your friends and family, and join the event to be notified of the show which will be live at 7.30pm March 4th. See you there!"