Soccer Mommy’s new album, “Evergreen,” is out October 25 2024. 🎵

Nashville singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy has announced a series of UK tour dates for Spring 2025.

The musician is set to perform in Brighton, Bristol, London, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester throughout May 2025.

Here’s how you can get tickets to see her perform, and a look at what she has been performing on the road recently.

Nashville singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy , aka Sophia Allison, has announced a brand new series of UK tour dates for Spring 2025.

Having already toured the country earlier in 2024, including a performance at Glastonbury Festival , the “Lost” singer is set for dates in Brighton, Bristol, London, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester throughout May 2025.

The return to our shores comes as the musician prepares to release her latest album, “ Evergreen ,” set for release through Loma Vista on October 25 2024, with Soccer Mommy recently dropping the third single from the album, “ Driver .”

Soccer Mommy looks to expand upon her UK chart success she had with her last studio album, 2022’s “ Sometimes, Forever, ” which broke into the UK charts and peaked at #95 upon its release. Allison also had success in 2018 with the double A-side "Henry" / "I'm on Fire" reaching #10 in the UK singles sales charts.

Where is Soccer Mommy performing during her 2025 UK tour?

Soccer Mommy is set to return to the United Kingdom in 2025, to support her upcoming album "Evergreen," out October 25 2024. | Getty Images

Soccer Mommy will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Soccer Mommy on her 2025 UK tour?

General ticket sales for Soccer Mommy’s 2025 UK tour go on sale on Friday September 13 2024 through T icketmaster UK .

What has Soccer Mommy been performing live recently?

We skip some of her festival appearances throughout 2024 and instead go back to one of her dates during her current European tour to get an idea what she could perform during her UK shows in 2025.

According to Setlist.FM , during her performance at Ekko, Utrecht, Netherlands on July 8 2024, Soccer Mommy performed the following set:

Bones

Circle the Drain

Shotgun

Henry

Crawling in My Skin

Darkness Forever

Lucy

Feel It All the Time

Cool

Scorpio Rising

Lost

Still Clean

Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes

Encore:

Your Dog

Will you be going to see Soccer Mommy during her 2025 UK tour, or have you seen the musician perform previously and have memories/thoughts you’d like to share? Let us know by leaving a comment in our comment section below.