Is Silent Witness coming back for season 29? BBC renewal status as latest series set to end
- Silent Witness’ 28th series comes to an end on BBC One tonight.
- The long-running show is nearing a landmark anniversary.
- But will it be back for a 29th season?
Silent Witness will air its final episode of 2025 tonight. The long-running crime drama will bring the curtain down on its 28th season on the BBC.
It is on the cusp of celebrating a landmark anniversary, if it returns to our screens for another series at least. The cast has seen a bit of a shake-up this year with two new additions to the team.
But what has been said about the future of the BBC show? Here’s all you need to know:
Is Silent Witness coming back for season 29?
A renewal hasn’t officially been announced but the expectation, according to our sister title National World, is that the long-running crime drama will be back in 2026. A firm date will be announced in due course.
All but 2 of the last 13 seasons have been broadcast in January - the only divergence coming during the time of the Covid pandemic when new episodes aired in September 2021 and May 2022.
Audiences can therefore likely expect it to return in January 2026. The BBC will announce a date closer to that time.
Silent Witness nears landmark anniversary
It might be hard to believe but 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of Silent Witness. The crime drama first introduced itself to viewers all the way back in February 1996 - and 28 series later it is still going strong.
How does series 28 of Silent Witness end?
The latest season comes to a conclusion tonight (February 4) on BBC One. However the full series is available to binge on iPlayer already.
Warning spoilers for Silent Witness season 29 episode 10
Okay, you have been warned, this is your last chance, do not read any further if you haven’t watched the latest season finale of Silent Witness. Three, two, one, spoilers ahead…
After concluding the case of a series of murders spread across both parts of I Believe In Love (episode 9 and 10) the final moments of the season saw Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Case) decide to elope and tie the knot - instead of planning a big wedding.
Jack asks Harriet Mavern (Maggie Steed) to be his best man, while Nikki tells Kit Brookes (Francesca Mills) to be “a witness”. After the wedding Kit and Harriet both receive emails about “Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence in Birmingham”.
Jack and Nikki stroll through London at night, dancing in front of the water fountain in Trafalgar Square. The episode ends as the walk up the steps towards The National Gallery.
