It’s back! The most magical event of the blackpool calendar is back - Ride the Lights.

Blackpool is preparing for one of the most magical nights in its calendar when, for one night only, the six miles of Promenade will be closed to give cyclists a sneak preview of this year’s Illuminations.

Ride The Lights will take place on the night of Tuesday, August 26 – three days before the Illuminations are officially switched on by pop singer Olly Murs.

Ride the Lights is back for 2025 | VisitBlackpool

Bikes of all shapes and sizes can take advantage of the seafront route in a free family event that is suitable for all ages.

The Promenade will be closed to traffic from 6pm until 10.30pm with the Ride The Lights event starting at 7pm and finishing at 10pm.

Cyclists can participate in Ride The Lights at any time during that period and are recommended to join the event at either the Starr Gate or Red Bank Road gateways to the promenade.

What’s new for 2025?

Participants will be able to get a first look at some of the new Illuminations in this year’s display, including:

Ø Wild Light transforms the Illuminations roadway section into an open-air gallery of acclaimed wildlife artist, Robert E Fuller. Fuller’s illuminated works feature badgers, foxes, pheasants and birdlife.

Ø Lusch Puppy by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen brings some canine couture to the Illuminations. These tongue-in-cheek portraits reimagine pampered pooches as regal icons in silks, frills and gilded attire.

Ø LOVE by Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE is a six-panel illuminated roadway section inspired by the artist’s childhood memories of Blackpool. The section tells the story of two characters, from strangers on the beach to a lifetime of dancing in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Ø HUG by internationally acclaimed street artist, My Dog Sighs, makes its debut in the Illuminations. This new roadway feature presents twelve unique versions of the artist’s Everyman character, each set against a colourful backdrop. Over the years, Everyman has become a global symbol of connection, helping to raise tens of thousands for charity and even being minted onto a coin.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen pictured with pupils from Blackpool Sixth Form and tutor Laura Goodinson. | National World Resell

Other new features will be joining the display when the season is underway, including:

Ø Guardians of the North, a new creation by Illuminations Creative Curator, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Three dragons, each 7 metres tall and wrapped round turrets, will come alive with light, smoke and interactive eyes on the Tower Festival Headland. The installation is complemented by a new projection on The Blackpool Tower building, designed by artist Ant Dickinson. Visitors can join in by scanning a QR code to summon their chosen dragon and see it move across the building.

Ø Space Canopy is a light installation that stands 11.2 metres tall and uses 350 metres of luminescent wire. The installation will be available to view from October.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride The Lights is a fabulous event that is unique to Blackpool. Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights!

“It’s a brilliant chance for both locals and visitors to head to the seafront with their families and enjoy a truly magical experience.”

Full details and safety information can be found here: www.visitblackpool.com/ridethelights

Hitmaker Olly Murs is the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On star for 2025 | various

Blackpool Illuminations Switch On

Ride The Lights marks the start of the build-up to the Illuminations season, which has again been extended by two months, ending on Sunday 4 January, 2026.

On Wednesday 27 August, Trinity Hospice will stage its annual Night Run, starting on the Tower Festival Headland opposite the Blackpool Tower. Full details at www.trinityhospice.co.uk

Then, on Friday 29 August, it’s the biggest night in Blackpool’s events calendar – the annual Illuminations Switch-On celebration.

This year, the celebration event has reverted to an enclosed arena with 24,000 tickets sent to successful entrants of a ticket ballot.

On the night of the event, there will be a live screening zone on the promenade, allowing those who miss out on tickets to soak up the atmosphere and be a part of what promises to be an exciting evening of entertainment.

What’s on?

The entertainment will start at around 4.30pm with some of Blackpool’s brightest young musicians taking to the stage.

The Upbeat Rock Academy, which organises rock music tuition for more than 300 students from across the Fylde Coast, will present Blackpool Introduces, a 90-minute-long showcase of local talent.

They will be followed by the main event with the line-up featuring English rock band, Toploader, X Factor winner, Louisa Johnson, and pop superstar, Olly Murs as he delivers an hour-long set from his extensive catalogue of hits before he flicks the switch to light up Blackpool.

Olly Murs said: “I am buzzing to be performing at Blackpool Illuminations on Friday 29 August! I haven’t performed there since 2011, so it’s about time!!

“It’ll be an incredible night, with a huge set from me & the band, and of course a massive light Switch-On!!”

The Switch On event precedes the start of the Illuminations season, which has been drawing in millions of visitors each year since 1879.

What started as the UK’s first ever public display with eight carbon arc lamps has now grown into six miles of immersive light and art displays, blending tradition and modern technology to create one of the UK’s most iconic and long-running visitor events.