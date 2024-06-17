The ‘Human’ hitmaker is making his return with his highly-anticipated new album.

The ‘Human’ singer has announced his brand new album ‘What Do You Believe In?’, which is set to be released on October 18, 2024. It will mark his first studio album release since his last record ‘Life By Misadventure’ was released in 2021.

Rag’n’Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Charles Graham, said of the new record: “It’s a representation of how I feel in this moment, at this time in my life – it represents joy, love and happiness. You’ve got to take people on a bit of a journey – It’s basically real life. Songwriting is always an extension of my emotions.” He has also announced a new tour of the UK and EU in support of the new album, kicking off in Leeds on November 16. The full UK dates are: