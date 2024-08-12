Preston City Wrestling set to return to the Flag Market for a tenth year
Preston City Wrestling’s annual spectacle returns to Preston Flag Market on August 17.
Attendees can expect an afternoon filled with high-energy matches, dramatic storylines, and colourful costumes that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
The show promises to be a great spectacle of match brawls outside in the summer sun, with a colourful display of strength and competitiveness.
This year's line-up features an array of talent, including both seasoned professionals and rising stars from the local and international wrestling scenes.
Fighters Rossy Rascal, Jordan Kane, Philip Michael and Liam Cafferkey will duke it out for the belt of glory, along with many more.
Councillor Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council said: “Preston City Wrestling attracts a huge community of fans who gather to share their passion for the sport.
“We are delighted that we have been able to host this fantastic event for ten years, at the heart of the city and we hope to continue for many more.”
In addition to the main event, there will be opportunities for meet-and-greet sessions with the wrestlers, making it a perfect outing for families and wrestling enthusiasts alike.
This popular event will take place on Saturday, August 17 from 1pm.
It is free to attend the standing area, and seated tickets are just £5. Tickets are available here: Preston City Wrestling seated tickets.
Join the crowd, cheer for your favourite wrestlers, and be part of this brilliant summer event in the heart of Preston.
