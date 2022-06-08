Opening date confirmed for Preston's new Revolution bar

The vodka bar chain is moving into the vacant Fishers bar site on Fishergate after transforming the four-storey building with a £1.5m makeover.

The doors will officially open on Wednesday, June 29, with an official launch party to follow on Friday, July 8.

It marks the return of Revolution to Preston eight years after it closed its previous venue in Main Sprit Weind, off Church Street, in 2014.

The new bar on Fishergate will have modern interior features. Pic credit: Revolution

The bars are famed for their huge range of vodkas and cocktails and the Preston branch will also offer a full food menu, including a bottomless brunch.

Tom Dolby, general manager at Revolution Preston, said: “We’re so excited to be back in Preston and can’t wait to throw open the doors and welcome in guests to our brand new venue.

"We’ve got all your favourite Revolution cocktails and vodkas on offer, a menu of award-winning, flavoursome food and some great events and parties in the pipeline.”

How the new Revolution bar will look when it opens on Wednesday, June 29. Pic credit: Revolution

In the run up to the big opening party night, the venue is putting prizes up for grabs, including VIP tables for the launch event itself and brunches for groups of friends and family.

To enter, guests must download the Revs app on their smartphone and register Preston as their favourite bar. Winners will then be selected at random.