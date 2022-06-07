The nationwide bar chain has decided to re-open in the city later this month.

The 600-capacity venue, in the former Wall Street and Fishers building, will represent a £1.5m investment and create 50 local jobs.

How the new bar will look.

The Revolution chain already has three venues in Manchester, two in Liverpool and one in Chester. As well as the new bar in Preston, it will be opening one in Exeter.

The bars are famed for their huge range of vodkas and cocktails, together with award-winning food and a bottomless brunch.

Revolution bosses say the return – it closed its original bar in Main Sprit Weind off Church Street in 2014 – will “help to deliver on Preston’s growing reputation as an exciting, vibrant and evolving city.”

The company says guests at the new Preston site will be able to access Revolution’s signature range of 50 vodkas, including its selection of more than 18 Revolution flavours, as well as all-day entertainment.

Revolution is back after an eight-year absence.

Tom Dolby, general manager of the new bar, said: “We’re so excited to be back in Preston and can’t wait to throw open the doors and welcome in guests to our brand new venue.

"We’ve got all your favourite Revolution cocktails and vodkas on offer, a menu of award-winning, flavoursome food and some great events and parties in the pipeline.”

Revolution has recently advertised jobs at the new site including a general manager, with a salary between £36,000 to £44,000 with the added incentive of a 50% target bonus,, an assistant manager and sales executive.

It stated: “With a huge student population, this will be a game-changing high footfall site. We'll be opening up across two floors, so there will be extra space for parties and accommodating pre-booked sales.”

In the run up to the big opening party night, the venue is putting prizes up for grabs, including VIP tables for the launch event itself and brunches for groups of friends and family.