Netherby Hall: where history meets award-winning luxury accommodation and Michelin-starred dining

Netherby Hall is a place where ancient history, breathtaking natural beauty, flawless modern comfort, and delectable fine dining are all merged into one stunning leisure package.

After approaching the gorgeous 16th century hall along the winding driveway, the helpful staff will be on-hand to guide you to your apartment. The grand house, which can trace its roots back to Roman times but which boasts a more direct lineage to the 1550s, features nine one-site holiday cottages and apartments amidst some of the UK’s most bucolic scenery.

A private estate owned by Gerald and Margo Smith, the Grade II* listed Netherby Hall gives guests the chance to physically be a part of history, from the groove-worn steps of the pele tower spiral staircase to the regal grand hall, the building is a living tribute to the past and testament to the Smiths’ dedication to the estate’s preservation and honour.

Having recently been named a winner at the 2024 Cumbria Tourism Awards, Netherby Hall will represent the county at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in 2025 - a barometer of its standing in the industry. From the standard of the accommodation to the knowledgeability of the staff, Netherby Hall is a place where only the best will do.

After touring the stately home, explore the hall’s wonderful walled garden - a spectacular menagerie of horticultural delights from pumpkins to peaches, wisteria to wildflowers. As well as reviving the tradition of home-grown produce, the garden also supplies the nearby Pentonbridge Inn, a revelatory Michelin-starred restaurant always welcoming of Netherby Hall residents.

For those keen to try it out, take a leisurely carriage ride along the charming Cumbrian roads and brace yourself for a culinary experience like no other. A four- or eight-course tasting menu featuring everything from French toast canapes, cheese and ale soup, and scallops scattered with veg from the walled garden to halibut, beef cutlets in a lamb, and milk ice cream with fresh honey and almond cake.

Boasting the awe-inspiring natural beauty which has come to define the nearby the Lake District whilst also providing guests with an all-round luxury hospitality package, Netherby Hall is where modern leisure meets history.

For more information on Netherby Hall and to book a stay, head to https://netherbyhall.co.uk/ To book a table at Pentonbridge Inn, head to https://pentonbridgeinn.co.uk/

