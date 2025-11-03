My three best things to do in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble this week as Bonfire Night arrives

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:30 GMT
My 3 best things to do in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble this week
Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to three things to do thisweek in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Preston

Children enjoying their sparklers at a previous Preston Grasshoppers Bonfire Night.placeholder image
Children enjoying their sparklers at a previous Preston Grasshoppers Bonfire Night. | National World

First in Preston, the Annual Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club bonfire and fireworks display returns on Wednesday, November 5.

Gates and the funfair open from 4pm whilst the bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Food stalls and bar will be available on the night.

Tickets cost £10 per person or £30 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children.

South Ribble

A previous bonfire and fireworks display Credit: Iain Lynnplaceholder image
A previous bonfire and fireworks display Credit: Iain Lynn | jpi

Second, in South Rible, Leyland Round Table host the annual Worden Park Bonfire event from 5pm on November 5.

There will be a bonfire, firework display, live music performances, a funfair and food and drink stalls.

Tickets are £5 online or £7 on the night whilst under 5's go free.

Chorley

Astley Park is also hosting a bonfire eventplaceholder image
Astley Park is also hosting a bonfire event | S

Finally, Astley Park in Chorley is hosting a free evening of bonfire fun on Friday, November 7.

Running between 5-8pm, there will be a bonfire, fireworks, light installations, food and drink and fairground rides.

