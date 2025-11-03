My 3 best things to do in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble this week

My three best things to do in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble this week as Bonfire Night arrives
Preston
First in Preston, the Annual Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club bonfire and fireworks display returns on Wednesday, November 5.
Gates and the funfair open from 4pm whilst the bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm.
Food stalls and bar will be available on the night.
Tickets cost £10 per person or £30 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children.
South Ribble
Second, in South Rible, Leyland Round Table host the annual Worden Park Bonfire event from 5pm on November 5.
There will be a bonfire, firework display, live music performances, a funfair and food and drink stalls.
Tickets are £5 online or £7 on the night whilst under 5's go free.
Chorley
Finally, Astley Park in Chorley is hosting a free evening of bonfire fun on Friday, November 7.
Running between 5-8pm, there will be a bonfire, fireworks, light installations, food and drink and fairground rides.
