Lytham Festival fun continues: Saturday's full line-up & event details

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
The brilliant TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival continues into Day 3 with a show-stopping Saturday line-up.

Who will be performing on Saturday night at Lytham Festival and when?

Starting off Saturday celebrations at Lytham Festival is a group named Ctrl whose identity is currently clouded in mystery.

Due to be on stage at 5:15pm, the group’s Lytham Festival page comes up with an error, with some social media users thinking it could be a secret set.

Other uses think Ctrl are this hip-hop musical group from TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ctrlldn

At 6:15pm, the Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny takes to the stage before the British hitmaker Jess Glynne.

Jess, perhaps best known for her number 1 singles ‘Hold My Hand’, ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself’ and ‘I’ll Be There’, is due to come on at 7:15pm.

Headling Saturday night is then the American superstar Justin Timberlake.

The former N-Sync frontman turned best-selling solo artist takes to the stage at 9:15pm.

Timings for all performers are however approximate and subject to change.

Justin Timberlake headlines Saturday at Lytham Festival 2025.placeholder image
Justin Timberlake headlines Saturday at Lytham Festival 2025. | Getty Images for Audacy

Can I get last minute tickets for Satuday?

Yes, but you’ll have to get a move on!

Day tickets for Saturday are currently on release 2 with prices starting from £95.20.

They are available online or at the box office.

For full box office information, click here.

What else do I need to know before I arrive at Lytham Festival on Saturday?

Gates open 5pm and the show concludes by 11pm.

Organsiers have published a helpful guide to some of the most important things you need to know. You can read that here.

We have also put together a full travel guide which you can find here and more importantly a where you can pre-drink guide which is here!

Our Lytham Festival coverage will continue throughout the festival.

You can also read more about Lytham Festvial with our Lytham Festival emagazine.

