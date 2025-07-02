13 of the best places to predrink before Lytham Festival

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 19:41 BST

TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival is officially here and if you want to start celebrating early, we’ve got you covered...

The highly anticipated Lytham Festival is on between Thursday, July 3 and Sunday, July 6.

With gates opening at 5pm each day (4pm on Sunday), you may find there is plenty of time to enjoy a tipple before heading in.

We scoured Lytham to find 13 places you can pre-drink that are in walking distance to the festival being held at Lytham Green.

In the gallery below, the 13 bars have been ranked according to Google reviews and we’ve included opening times too so you know just how early you can start!

Take a look at 13 of the best places to predrink before Lytham Festival

1. Places to predrink before Lytham Festival

Take a look at 13 of the best places to predrink before Lytham Festival | Various

Opens at 11am. Rated 4.9 stars by 15 Google users

2. Lytham Hop House (77 Clifton St)

Opens at 11am. Rated 4.9 stars by 15 Google users | Mark Nicholson via Google Reviews

Opens at 2pm Thurs/Fri, 1pm Sat/Sun. Rated 4.6 stars by 325 Google users.

3. The Craft House (5 Clifton St)

Opens at 2pm Thurs/Fri, 1pm Sat/Sun. Rated 4.6 stars by 325 Google users. | Google Maps

Opens 7pm. Rated 4.6 star by 36 Google users. *Must be a member.

4. Lytham Sports and Social Club (N Clifton St)*

Opens 7pm. Rated 4.6 star by 36 Google users. *Must be a member. | Google Maps

