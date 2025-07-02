13 of the best places to predrink before Lytham Festival

The highly anticipated Lytham Festival is on between Thursday, July 3 and Sunday, July 6.
With gates opening at 5pm each day (4pm on Sunday), you may find there is plenty of time to enjoy a tipple before heading in.
We scoured Lytham to find 13 places you can pre-drink that are in walking distance to the festival being held at Lytham Green.
In the gallery below, the 13 bars have been ranked according to Google reviews and we’ve included opening times too so you know just how early you can start!
