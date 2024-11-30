Leyland's Music in the Park 2025 lineup revealed including B*Witched, Boomtown Rats and Chesney Hawkes
Worden Park will play host to The Boomtown Rats, B*Witched and Chesney Hawkes at the fourth annual Music in the Park festival on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
The retro-themed concert - funded by South Ribble Borough Council and first staged in 2022 - has been a hit with music fans, with stars such as Bananarama, Go West, Jason Donovan, Peter Andre and M-People’s Heather Small taking the stage in previous years.
More than 4,000 people attended the gig last year, up from 2,500 for the inaugural event in 2022.
Councillor Matthew Farnworth said, “What an incredible line-up! Music in the Park has gone from strength to strength since our first event in 2022.
“It was amazing to see thousands of people come along to Worden Park this year and I can’t wait to see even more people enjoy themselves at one of South Ribble’s flagship events next year”.
Full lineup for 2025
- The Boomtown Rats (Bob Geldof, Pete Briquette and Simon Crowe)
- B*Witched
- Chris Moyles (DJ Set)
- Roland Gift (Fine Young Cannibals)
- Hue & Cry
- Chesney Hawkes
- Five Star (Deniece Pearson)
- Rozalla
- Boomin
Tickets
Early bird tickets at a reduced price of £45 (£48.60 with booking fee) have been on sale all month and will be available until midnight tonight (Friday, November 30).
After that, tickets will cost £55 (plus £3.60 booking fee).
VIP tickets are available for £75 and include access to a separate viewing area, premium food and drink outlets and toilets.
Music in the Park will be hosted by Nathan Moore (of 80s pop band Brother Beyond), who also switched on Leyland’s Christmas lights today (Saturday, November 30).
You can book tickets online here.
