Former professional boxer Frank Bruno MBE is hosting a special event in Lancashire next year alongside a well known British comedian, here is everything you need to know:

A pub near Preston is hosting an afternoon with one of Britain's favourite boxers, Frank Bruno MBE in summer next year, as part of a double bill featuring stand-up comic Mick Miller.

Attendees will get the chance to listen to the life story of the former WBC world heavyweight champion, and get up close & personal with him too, as well as enjoying the humerous gags by TV comic Mick, who most recently appeared in Peter Kay's Car Share and ITV's Last Laugh in Vegas.

When and where is it?

The event is taking place at Lostock Hall Conservative Club on Brownedge Road in Lostock Hall (psotcode PR55AA) on Sunday, June 23. Doors open at 12 noon.

Left: Frank Bruno MBE (credit Getty). Right: Mick Miller (credit: 3rd party)

How much is it?

A Standard Ticket (unreserved seating), which includes a meet and greet with Frank and a professional photo opportunity, costs £45

A VIP GOLD Ticket, which is limited to 20 people, comes with front table seats, a 30 minute pre-show meet & greet with Frank, a signed Frank Bruno glove and professional photo, costs £149.

Both tickets also come with the chance to take part in a raffle and a memorabilia auction, as well the opportunity to ask a question in the afternoons Q&A

Are Frank and Mick friends?

At first glance, this seems like an odd pairing for a double bill: Frank being a 62-year-old boxer from London and Mick a 73-year-old comic from Liverpool.

However the pair did both star together in a 2014 charity night, also held in Lancashire so perhaps this was the start of a budding friendship?

Bruno held An Evening With... at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors, featuring Mick, for Cancer Research UK and Help for Heroes.

What has the venue said about the event?

On Facebook, the Lostock Hall Conservative Club wrote: "One of our countries favourite ever Boxers is coming to Lostock Hall, alongside one of countries finest ever comedy legends, an afternoon not to be missed…."