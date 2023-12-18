Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh has received the third honorary award of her career.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What was the award?

Last week, Ranvir was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Lancaster who described her as being distinguished in her field.

The 46-year-old ITV host previously studied at the university, achieving a degree in English literature and philosophy, before embarking on an award-winning career which has seen her front shows including Good Morning Britain (on and off since 2014) and Lorraine (she has been the schools holiday presenter since 2020).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranvir Singh with Lancaster University Vice-Chancellor Andy Schofield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other shows presented by Ranvir include Eat, Shop, Save, in which she and her team of experts help families to eat and save their way to household happiness; All Around Britain where she visits the country's most fascinating attractionswith Alex Beresford; and ITV’s Real Stories, which told unique stories of people who have experienced life-changing events. Ranvir also presents her own ITV daytime quiz show, Riddiculous, which will be returning for a second series in early 2024.

Read More Chicken Run meets Chicken Shop Date as Nick Park's characters get grilled by Amelia Dimoldenberg

What other awards has Ranvir received?

Back in 2013, Ranvir was made an Honorary Fellow at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) where she studied a postgraduate qualification in journalism. In 2017 she was then made Chancellor of the same university.

Ranvir was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Edge Hill University in 2015.

Is anythine else new with Ranvir?

Last week Ranvir appeared as a panellist on the BBC show Richard Osman's House of Games alongside author Malorie Blackman, rugby player Matt Dawson and actor/comedian Chris McCausland.