It was wonderful to see St Annes come together for such a fantastic Fylde Fest

Sunshine, smiles and a whole lot of community spirit filled St Annes as the very first Fylde Fest took to the square.

St Annes Square was transformed into a hub of celebration on Saturday, October, 25 as the first ever Fylde Fest: In The Square marked the official launch of the town’s brand-new event space.

Organised by Fylde Council and Discover Fylde the event drew hundreds of locals and visitors eager to experience a free afternoon of entertainment showcasing the very best of Fylde’s community, creativity and culture.

The Square came alive with colour and energy as families joined in the fun from lively street dancing with the Line Dance & Friendship Group to the mouth-watering live baking demonstrations by Bake Off: The Professionals finalist Raf Perussi from Beurre Patisserie.

Raf & Connor, Beurre Patisserie | third party

Creative visitors got hands-on with craft workshops hosted by Pot Bound, while curious explorers took on the Heritage Trail uncovering fascinating local facts along the way.

The Fylde Sports and Communities Team kept the crowd moving with their Smoothie Bike Challenge and comedian Steve Royle had everyone in stitches with his trademark mix of juggling, stand-up and storytelling sessions for children at Storytellers, Inc.

Music filled the air as local talents took to the stage - including rock favourites Anthem UK, singer-songwriter Daisy Atkinson and acoustic artist Kagan Plant - creating the perfect soundtrack for a sunny afternoon by the sea.

Adding to the fun, the mischievous Granny Turismo rolled through the crowds, Ebublio’s giant bubbles shimmered above the Square, and the artisan market and food stalls offered plenty of treats from local traders.

Fylde Fest 2025 in St Annes | Third party

Fylde Council Leader Councillor Karen Buckley officially opened the new event space with a celebratory ribbon cutting, joined by comedian Steve Royle, Mayor of Fylde Councillor Frank Andrews and Deputy Town Mayor of St Annes Councillor Roger Small.

Cllr Buckley said: “Fylde Fest: In the Square was the perfect way to mark the opening of our fantastic new event space in St Annes.

“It was wonderful to see so many people coming together, supporting local businesses and enjoying such a fun-filled day.

“The atmosphere was incredible - a true celebration of community spirit and this is just the beginning of many more brilliant events to come from Fylde Fest. Watch this space!”

Hosted by Fylde Council and Discover Fylde, Fylde Fest: In The Square marks the start of an exciting new era for St Annes setting the stage for a vibrant calendar of community events supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.