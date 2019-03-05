International Women's Day 2019: Lancashire Women to star in fundraising production Bryan, The Ditch and The Wardrobe a journey for better gender balance

Women of Lancashire will take to the stage this Friday for International Women's Day with a very special production of Bryan, The Ditch and The Wardrobe.

The show, now in it's third edition, is a play which told in a series of monologues follows the a journey to better gender balance.

Described as 'fantastically funny' the play has been written and stars Moya O'Hagan, who is the learning and development manager at charity Lancashire Women, she will be joined on stage by the charity's players group.

Moya said: “Come and join Lancashire Women as we celebrate International Women’s Day.

"This years theme is Balance for Better and we’d love you come along to this, our third and final Bryan play.

"Don’t worry if you haven’t been before, we’ll bring you up to speed. Then in Part two, there’ll be some oo’ing, a bit of ouch’ing, lots of ah’ing and plenty of WOW’ing, as we reflect on womens lives.’

A play of two very distinct halves, of two turbulent journeys. Bryan and the crew from the Working Men’s Club are back and there’s a new bout as the battle of the sexes continues with those women from next door.

It’s all ‘argie-bargie’, for a while at least, until events take a turn and a period of reflection is forced upon everyone.

A spokesperson for the show said: "It’s International Women’s Day and what better time to look back at a woman’s life – at women’s lives. We’re driving gender balance, will you join us on the journey."

Proceeds from the show will go towards the charity which has helped thousands of women in the county in the last 30 years. It will be performed on March 8 at Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre.

Tickets are £7.50 online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/civicartscentre. and available at any centres in Accrington, Burnley, Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston

About Lancashire Women:

Through their network of female only centres, located across the county, they can help Lancashire Women:

· Improve mental health and emotional wellbeing

· Get advice on managing money, benefits and debt

· Improve skills, knowledge and gain employment

· Meet others and build friendships

· Life safer, happier and more positive lives

To contact Lancashire Women call 0300 330 1354, email TalkToUs@lancashirewomen.org or visit www.lancashirewomen.org to find your nearest centre.