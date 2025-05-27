BBC is set to broadcast a documentary on the Titan sub disaster 🚨

The Titan sub disaster to be the subject of a BBC documentary.

It is set to be broadcast on TV today (May 27).

But how can you watch it - and what to expect?

It was the nautical tragedy that captured the attention of the world. The Titan submersible disaster left five people dead while attempting to visit the wreckage of the Titanic.

Nearly two years later, a TV documentary featuring “exclusive new evidence” is set to explore what happened in the incident. It is set to make its debut on our screens tonight (May 27).

But how can you watch it - and which channel will it be on? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster?

Deepsea Challenger and Titan hero | Getty Images/OceanGate

A preview for the documentary, via Radio Times , reads: “Examining when the Titan submarine imploded while on a dive to the Titanic, with unprecedented access to investigators and exclusive new evidence.

“This documentary explores whether this was more than a tragic accident, why it happened and if it could've been prevented.”

It will reportedly feature “unprecedented access” to the Marine Board investigation into the tragedy. The Titan submersible lost contact with the surface just 93 minutes into its dive and ultimately five people - including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush - died.

Which channel is Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster on?

The documentary is set to be broadcast on BBC Two tonight, it has been confirmed. It will also be available to watch live on iPlayer and on demand afterwards via the platform.

What time is Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster on TV?

It is set to start at 9pm on BBC Two, according to the schedule. The documentary is due to last for an hour and will finish at 10pm.

