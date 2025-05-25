The Bombing of Pan Am 103 will continue on the BBC this bank holiday weekend 📺

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 will continue this weekend.

Connor Swindells leads the cast of the drama.

But when is the show on TV next and who are the actors in it?

The BBC’s latest drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103 will be continuing this Bank Holiday weekend. It explores the “untold story” of the investigation into the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.

SAS: Rogue Heroes’ star Connor Swindells leads the cast - but there are plenty of other familiar faces. Having made its debut last week with two episodes, you might be wondering what you can expect over the Bank Holiday.

Viewers are in for another double helping as the BBC schedule has been confirmed. Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Bombing of Pan Am 103 on TV next?

DS Ed McCusker (Connor Swindells) in The Bombing of Pan Am 103. | Mark Mainz/BBC/Netflix

The show made its debut last weekend with two episodes and that is set to continue over the Bank Holiday. The Bombing of Pan Am 103’s third episode is set to be broadcast today (May 25) and the fourth will follow on Monday (May 26).

Both episodes are due to start at 9pm and will run for approximately an hour. If you can’t watch it live, the show will be available on catch up via iPlayer after it has aired.

How many episodes are left of The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

The historical drama will have six episodes in total, the BBC has confirmed. The third and fourth will air on May 25 and May 26 and that leaves just two more in the series.

Who is in the cast of The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

The show features plenty of faces that you will undoubtedly recognise - including Suits star Patrick J. Adams. The full cast includes:

Connor Swindells (SAS Rogue Heroes, Sex Education)

Patrick J. Adams (Suits, A League of Their Own)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable, Severance)

Peter Mullan (Ozark, Payback)

Tony Curran (Mary & George, Mayflies)

Douglas Hodge (The Great, Catastrophe)

Eddie Marsan (The Power, Ray Donovan)

Nicholas Gleaves (After The Flood, The Rising)

Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie, Vigil)

Andrew Rothney (The Undeclared War, Traces)

Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Guilt)

Cora Bissett (Annika, Shetland)

Kevin McKidd (Greys Anatomy, Six Four)

Parker Sawyers (Spy/Master, P-Valley)

James Harkness (The Sixth Commandment, The Victim)

Molly Geddes (Dinosaur, Where We Stop)

Khalid Laith (Vigil, Cobra)

Amanda Drew (The Gold, Wolf)

What is The Bombing of Pan Am 103 about?

Unlike the other 2025 series based on the Lockerbie bombing, this six-part drama focuses on the investigation in the aftermath of the attack. The BBC explains that it “follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack” and the “devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones”.

The Beeb adds: “From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the upcoming new trial in the US. The Bombing of Pan Am 103 also highlights the human impact on the investigators, the families and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world.”

