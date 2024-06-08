I went to the D-Day 80th anniversary in Preston and was amazed at the number of things to do!
A series of events and services were put on in Preston city centre to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day so I went along to see what was on.
Upon arrival at the Flag Market, where the majority of the day’s activities would take place, I was handed a leaflet that was cleverly designed like a 1940s ration book and detailed the schedule for the day.
Up first was a brass band performance by the Hesketh Silver Band who played impeccably alongside soloist Sue Hurrell.
This was followed by watching a parade of veterans, army cadets and navy cadets march their way from Preston Bus Station down to the Flag Market in militant perfection.
The organisation was perfect as a general barked orders at everyone involved in the parade.
After the parade was a special commemoration service honouring the bravery and sacrifice of the heroes who participated in the D-Day landings.
Letters from the 1940s were read aloud as well as the National Anthem to which the people of Preston enthusiastically joined in.
Preston’s Flag Market then opened up for the public to get involved with a host of activities such as fun art displays and live performances.
One of these performances included vintage singing from Hattie Bee who transported audiences with her renditions of classic songs from the era.
The D-Day activities didn’t stop there as it was onto the Guild Hall where there was a plethora of re-enactment displays where actors brought history to life.
I got to experience the era with Women's Land Army training, Home Front food preparation, butter making, and there was also a 1940s homemade peg toys workshop featuring bomber and fighter planes and dolls.
Further into the hall was the Harris Library which continued the theme of taking people back in time to the 1940s.
There was a fashion show run by Karen Harvey where Attendees could step back in time with a show highlighting the iconic styles of the time.
Also on exhibition was a Dickie Bird Cartoon display which offered a look back into wartime humour.
