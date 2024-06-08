Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Lancashire city put on a whole host of activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A series of events and services were put on in Preston city centre to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day so I went along to see what was on.

Upon arrival at the Flag Market, where the majority of the day’s activities would take place, I was handed a leaflet that was cleverly designed like a 1940s ration book and detailed the schedule for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up first was a brass band performance by the Hesketh Silver Band who played impeccably alongside soloist Sue Hurrell.

Preston's Flag Market served as the main location for the day's activities.

This was followed by watching a parade of veterans, army cadets and navy cadets march their way from Preston Bus Station down to the Flag Market in militant perfection.

The organisation was perfect as a general barked orders at everyone involved in the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the parade was a special commemoration service honouring the bravery and sacrifice of the heroes who participated in the D-Day landings.

Letters from the 1940s were read aloud as well as the National Anthem to which the people of Preston enthusiastically joined in.

Preston’s Flag Market then opened up for the public to get involved with a host of activities such as fun art displays and live performances.

One of these performances included vintage singing from Hattie Bee who transported audiences with her renditions of classic songs from the era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade included veterens, army cadets and navy cadets.

The D-Day activities didn’t stop there as it was onto the Guild Hall where there was a plethora of re-enactment displays where actors brought history to life.

I got to experience the era with Women's Land Army training, Home Front food preparation, butter making, and there was also a 1940s homemade peg toys workshop featuring bomber and fighter planes and dolls.

Further into the hall was the Harris Library which continued the theme of taking people back in time to the 1940s.

There was a fashion show run by Karen Harvey where Attendees could step back in time with a show highlighting the iconic styles of the time.