Watch as hundreds of people take part in Shadows in the Sand event to commemorate D-Day in Blackpool
Blackpool hosted a number of special events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday.
Local residents and visitors were invited to take part in a series of events as the town came together to honour the remarkable bravery and sacrifices of those who played a crucial role in the historic Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.
The evening began with "Shadows in the Sand", a touching tribute to the heroes of World War II.
Participants created powerful sand art using stencils to portray life-sized soldiers on the beach at Tower Festival Headland.
Hundreds then watched as the images gradually faded with the tide, symbolising our remembrance of these extraordinary individuals.
Residents, cadets, veterans, and members of the public then joined a beautiful one-mile walk of "Seaside Reflection".
Starting at around 7.30pm, the walk took place on the beach, heading to Central Pier, turning round and walking towards North Pier, and returning to the Headland for the Beacon Lighting ceremony.
A piper led the walk, evoking memories of William (Bill) Millin's historic march 80 years ago.
The evening reached its pinnacle at 9pm with the "Lighting of the Beacon of Peace" Ceremony.
The tower was lit in red, white, and blue, while the Beacon of Peace – a powerful beam of light – shined over the Irish Sea, symbolising the emergence of peace from the darkness of war.
Before the Beacon was lit, participants fell silent as "The International Tribute" was read, bringing the evening to a close.
