Huge food and drink festival returns to historic Lancashire market town

The popular Ormskirk Festival, featuring food stalls, live music, and more, returns to the historic market town this spring.

A huge food and drink festival is returning to Ormskirk this spring, after an impressive inaugural event last summer.

The free, dog-friendly Ormskirk Festival features food and drink stalls, market stalls, live music, games and attractions and will be staged in the town centre on Sunday, May 25.

The foodie extravaganza will offer a selection of food from around the world — from wood-fired pizzas to kebabs and a multitude of street food in between — as well as craft beers, cocktails and artisan goods.

Local artists and bands will take to the stage throughout the festival, and live courage of the event will be available on Liverpool Live Radio.

The free family-friendly festival will offer a host of activities for children, with free face painting, games, plenty of toy stalls and air cadets, scouts, the fire and police service and more. Free parking will be available in the town centre to accommodate those wanting to travel from further afield.

Co-Organiser Ethan Allen said: “There’s no better place to host such a festival than the beautiful market town of Ormskirk.

“We’re looking to celebrate its rich history of markets and trading, whilst honouring some of the incredible independent food, drink and retail traders of today. We had thousands of people attend last August despite the bad weather so we’re hoping for great weather and to build on that this year.”

Ormskirk Festival returns on Sunday, May 25 from 11.00am in Ormskirk Town Centre.