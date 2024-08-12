Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Lancashire park has seen some major improvements over the last 12 months so the local community are planning a celebration!

A free to attend event will take place this weekend to celebrate the investments and improvements Hyndburn park has seen over the last year.

The Friends of Memorial Park have announced the successful completion of a major improvement project at Great Harwood Memorial Park in Hyndburn.

Following intensive activity from various local companies and groups over the past few months, the park has been transformed and was recently awarded the prestigious Green Flag, an international award recognising well-kept and managed parks.

Friends of Memorial Park and Hyndburn Borough Council Parks Department have overseen a lot of improvements to the park. | Hyndburn Borough Council

To celebrate the investment and improvements made over the last 12 months, the Friends of Memorial Park and their partners are hosting a community event called "Picnic in the Park."

This free event will take place on August 18 from 12 noon to 4pm, featuring a brass band, family entertainment such as face painting and woodland activities, and food and drink vendors.

The improvements have been made possible thanks to a £247,450 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and further support of £30,000.00 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, and over £60,000.00 invested by Hyndburn Borough Council.

The refurbishment of the war memorial is just one area that investment has gone into. | Hyndburn Borough Council

This investment has gone into things such as: the refurbishment of the war memorial, installation of new park railings, path and access improvements and extensive conservation work.

The Picnic in the Park event schedule includes:

12pm - Grand opening of the Park’s first Forest School

12pm - Registration begins for the Family Treasure Hunt around the park.

12:45pm - ReAct Academy of Theatre Arts will be presenting a short selection from their most recent youth theatre production, Frozen JR

1:45pm - Speeches and information about the improvements (near the war memorial)

2pm-4pm - Stacksteads brass band performance (with a short interval at 3pm)

Ian Wilkinson from the Friends of Memorial Park group said, "We're thrilled to see the project come to fruition. The improvements have revitalised Memorial Park, making it an even more integral part of Great Harwood life.

“We're especially proud of the community involvement throughout this process and can't wait to celebrate with everyone at our Picnic in the Park event."

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “It is wonderful to see this project completed and what better way to celebrate that than with a community picnic!”

The Friends of Memorial Park extend a warm invitation to all residents to join the celebration and enjoy the newly improved park.

For more information about the event or how to get involved with future park activities, please visit the new Friends of Memorial Park website https://greatharwoodfomp.co.uk/