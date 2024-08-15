Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s most famous circuses opened in Preston tonight and below is everything you need to know.

Big Kid Circus has arrived in Preston and tickets are still available. | submit

What is the show?

Big Kid Circus is a popular touring circus which was founded in 2005 by married couple Biliana and Kiril Kirilov, who first moved to the UK in 1999 to work as trapeze artistes in various circuses.

Whilst Kiril is the second generation of a circus family, Biliana is the first, ‘running away’ with the circus when she was just 13.

Since founding their own circus comppany nearly twenty years ago, the couple have successfully produced 16 annual tours in the UK and their latest is coming right here to Preston for the first time.

The show, called Illumination is two hours long and promises to “shed light on the extrodinary abilities all circus performers have!”

It also features the only all female riders of the ‘Globe of Death’ in the UK - a circus act where stunt riders ride motorcycles inside a mesh sphere ball. Promoting the Preston event on Facebook, a spokesperson from Big Kid Circus said: “A show for all ages that promises to keep you on the edge of your seats. Hurry and buck your seats.”

The all female riders of the ‘Globe of Death’ at Big Kid Circus. | Big Kid Circus.

When and where is the show?

Bid Kid Circus is on at the Preston Capitol Retail Park PR5 4RW between Wednesday, August 14 and Monday, August 29.

The shows are on every weekday at 3pm and 7pm, every Saturday at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, and every Sunday at 12pm and 3pm.

On the final day, Bank Holiday Monday, the show is at 1pm only.

Bid Kid Circus is on at the Preston Capitol Retail for two weeks. | submit

What has been said about Big Kid Circus’ arrival in Preston?

Andrew Kinross, Outdoor Commercialisation Manager at Space and People, said: “Our customers absolutely loved having the Big Kid Circus at our other shopping centres and we are thrilled for the second time to host BIG KID CIRCUS at Preston Capitol Retail Park”.

“I’m in awe at how talented the performers are, I can’t wait to see what tricks they have up their sleeves this year. They’ve promised lots of surprises so I’m sure it will live up to its mayhem theme.”

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets are available online here but a box office is also open on site between 10:00am and 8:00pm each day.

Prices range from £12.99 to £17.99 for adults and £10.00 to £16.99 for children whilst all tickets for under sixes are £8.99 and under twos go free.