A member of the iconic rock band Echo and the Bunneymen attended a gig in Preston over the weekend, much to the delight of the Bunneymen tribute band performing!

L: Echoes of the Bunneymen on the Conti stage. R: Will Sargent (Echo and the Bunnymen guitarist) with Tony Cornwell | submit

Echoes of The Bunnymen, a tribute band made up of Preston trio the Amber List (Mick Shepherd, Tony Cornwell, Simon Dewhurst) and bass player Scott Carey, played at The Continental in Preston on Saturday night.

Unbeknownst to the band, the guitarist from the real Echo and The Bunnymen, Will Sergeant, turned up to the gig to watch them!

The Liverpool born rockstar, who now lives in Lancashire, attended the gig - incognito - fresh from two huge gigs in Glasgow and he took to his social media to praise the Preston group.

What did the Echo and the Bunneymen star say?

Taking to his X (Twitter) account on Sunday, Will wrote: “After getting back from two storming gigs in Glasgow, what am I to do? A night out with a few of my mates we went to see Echoes of the Bunnymen tribute band at the Continental in Preston

“It was so weird watching from the crowd. The band did a great job and the sound was pretty authentic. And the whole set was bathed in a smokey Heaven Up Here blue. They played a couple of my favourites that we don't play... Turquoise Days and The Puppet. What struck me more than anything was how good the songs are. If you see them on anywhere go check them out. EATB Performed by members of the Preston legends. @TheAmberList and on bass Scott Carey. Thank you chaps!”

In the replies to his tweet, Will added: “had a good chat with the band members and complimented them. Top nights entertainment!”

Echoes of the Bunnymen L to R: Tony Cornwell, Scott Carey, Mick Shepherd and Simon Dewhurst | submit

What have the Echoes of the Bunnymen said?

When approached by the Post, Mick, who is the Amber List’s lead vocalist said: “Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined Will turning up and giving the project his seal of approval. The Echoes idea came together when Scott (bass player) approached the rest of us (The Amber List) with the idea of performing a set of songs by our all time favourites and biggest inspiration.

“We began rehearsing together about five months ago and really enjoyed learning and playing such classic songs. We did talk about how we’d feel should word ever get back to them and we couldn’t believe it when Will turned up. To say it put a bit of extra pressure on us would be an understatement!

“Will was fantastic though, really encouraging and spent a lot of time with us chatting and sharing stories about the songs. His post on X was the icing on the cake, to have such a legend say that he enjoyed the evening and that we managed to carry off the songs so authentically meant the world to us.”