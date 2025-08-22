Europe’s top tractor pullers descend on Great Eccleston for an exciting weekend filled with trucks, engines and family entertainment.

What’s on?

Great Eccleston Showground will be the location of the thrilling European Championship Tractor Pulling event, hosted by the North West Tractor Pulling Club.

This premier motorsport competition features top-tier international teams vying for glory in various tractor pulling classes.

Come and see the best of the best compete for the European championship at The Great Eccleston Show ground! | Contributed

When & where?

Dates: Friday August 22 to Sunday August 24.

Location: Great Eccleston Showground, Garstang Road, Great Eccleston, Lancashire, PR3 0XA.

Tickets & info

Tickets are available for purchase online. Options include single-day and weekend passes. Please note that tickets are not sold directly through the club website.

Experience the excitement of the ETPC Eurocup and BTPA Championship Finals, featuring a range of tractor pulling classes:

Superstock

Light Modified

4.5T Supersport

Mini Modified

Competitors from across Europe will showcase their machines and skills in these high-powered events.

Beyond the tractor pulling action, the event offers entertainment for all ages:

Truck show - admire a stunning display of trucks.

Monster truck rides - feel the thrill of monster truck rides.

Live music - performances throughout the weekend.

Kids’ entertainment - activities and rides for children.

Food & drink - wide selection of food stalls and bars.

Camping - on-site camping options available.

For those wishing to stay on-site, camping facilities are available with details on booking and amenities provided by the organisers.