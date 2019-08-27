Preston Comic Con 2019: The famous faces coming to this weekend's entertainment and comic book convention

Thousands are expected to attend this year’s on Saturday (August 31), moving from Preston Guild Hall to Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium. Doors open at 10.30am, with early bird entry at 9.30am. Children under five go free. Tickets are no longer available online but can be purchased from That Comic Shop in Friargate or on the day at Deepdale. Here are some of the talent turning up to Preston for the big day:
Sally Mortemore - Sally is best known as Irma Pince the librarian at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter franchise
Michael Carter - Michael played Gerald Bringsley in An American Werewolf in London and Bib Fortuna in Star Wars (pictured)
Stephen Calcutt - Stephen appeared in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and was the stand in for Chewbacca in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
Patricia Quinn - Patricia, right, is best known for her role as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Photo: Getty)
