Preston Comic Con 2019: The famous faces coming to this weekend's entertainment and comic book convention

Preston’s Comic Con returns this weekend – and is taking place at a new venue.

Thousands are expected to attend this year’s on Saturday (August 31), moving from Preston Guild Hall to Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium. Doors open at 10.30am, with early bird entry at 9.30am. Children under five go free. Tickets are no longer available online but can be purchased from That Comic Shop in Friargate or on the day at Deepdale. Here are some of the talent turning up to Preston for the big day:

Sally, left, has had a great many roles in the theatre as well as in TV and film productions. She is perhaps best known as Irma Pince the librarian at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter franchise.

Michael Carter is a Scottish actor of film, stage and television, well known for portraying Gerald Bringsley in An American Werewolf in London, Von Thurnburg in The Illusionist and Bib Fortuna in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, pictured.

Stephen is a talented an versatile actor who has portrayed several creatures and humans in Doctor Who. He has also appeared in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Flash Gordon, Rentaghost and was the stand in for Peter Mayhew and Dave Prowse in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi

Patricia Quinn, right, is a Northern Irish actress and singer. Whilst she has had a varied career with many film & TV roles, she is best known for her role as Magenta in the film The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), and the original stage play from which it was adapted (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images).

