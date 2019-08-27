Preston Comic Con 2019: The famous faces coming to this weekend's entertainment and comic book convention

1. #Tue Aug 27 10:40:15 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Sally Mortemore''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Sally is best known as Irma Pince the librarian at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter franchise''[IPTC]Headline=Sally Mortemore

Sally, left, has had a great many roles in the theatre as well as in TV and film productions. She is perhaps best known as Irma Pince the librarian at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter franchise.

other