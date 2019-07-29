Preston Comic Con confirms PNE as new venue

Preston’s Comic Con is back this year with a new venue.

Up to 3,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event on August 31.

It has moved from its traditional venue at Preston Guild Hall to Preston North End’s Deepdale ground.

But that might work out to the event’s advantage, said co-organiser Neil Livesey.

Neil explained that this year there would be a special appearance from two cars used in the Duke of Hazzard.

That might not have been possible in the former venue.

He said: “The Guild Hall was brilliant because it was right in the city centre. But Preston North End is a really good venue and we can have the cars outside which would never have been able to do in the old venue.”

The event will feature an array of stars from TV and film.

That includes actor Danny Sapani, who will take part in a full range of activities over the course of the day, including signing autographs, taking part in photoshoots and answering fan questions.

Danny Sapani is a British actor best known for his portrayal of Sembene in Penny Dreadful, Tony Morecombe in Misfits and supporting roles in Doctor Who, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther.

Joining him is Ian McElhinney is a Northern Irish actor and director best known for his roles as General Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Val-El in Krypton, and as Ser Barristan Selmy in the HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Chris Rankin who played Percy Weasley in Harry Potter, and comic artist Neil Edwards are two just of the other guests lined up.

Visit www.prestoncomiccon.co.uk