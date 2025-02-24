The metal act are set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sickness 🎶🎸🎟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nu-metal giants Disturbed are set to perform four dates in the UK in 2025.

The band will be joined by thrash metal icons Megadeth across all their UK performances.

Here’s where you can catch both bands performing in October and how you can get pre-sales tickets before general sales.

Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed has announced a series of UK tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sickness - and they’re bringing Megadeth along with them.

Each night, fans can expect two sets: one dedicated to a full performance of The Sickness —the five-times platinum debut album that helped define a generation of heavy metal—followed by a greatest hits set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disturbed have revealed a series of UK tour dates for 2025 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sickness. | Getty Images

Disturbed also unveiled their latest single, I Will Not Break, marking their first new music since their 2022 album, Divisive. Released via Vertigo Music/UMG, the song carries a powerful message about resilience and overcoming adversity.

Teaming up again with Divisive producer WZRD BLD (Knocked Loose, Ice Nine Kills), the band describes the track as “a necessary song, about becoming stronger than the forces that constantly try to tear you down.” Listen to I Will Not Break [here].

Since their debut, Disturbed has become one of the most successful and enduring metal acts, with over 17 million albums sold and more than 14 billion streams worldwide.

The Sickness propelled the band into the mainstream with iconic tracks like Down With The Sickness (certified 8x platinum), Stupify (2x platinum), Voices (Gold), and The Game (Gold). The album spent 106 weeks on the Billboard 200 and continues to be a defining record in the genre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognized as one of Metal Hammer’s “20 Best Albums of 2000” and Revolver’s “20 Essential Nu Metal Albums,” The Sickness remains a landmark release. Billboard praised its title track as “the quintessential Disturbed song… menacing, rhythmic, and rebellious.”

When are Disturbed and Megadeth performing in the UK in 2025?

Disturbed and Megadeth are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Disturbed and Megadeth on their UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who sign-up for pre-registration directly through Disturbed’s website will have first pick of the tickets when they go on sale from February 25 2025 at 10am, with O2 Priority , Live Nation and venue pre-sales taking place from February 26 2025 from 10am.

Finally, those with Spotify pre-sale access will be able to garner tickets from February 27 2025 at 12pm GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General ticket sales

The remaining tickets for all shows will go on sale through Ticketmaster in the UK on February 28 2025 from 10am GMT.

What did Disturbed perform when they last played in the UK?

The last time Disturbed performed in the United Kingdom, according to Setlist.FM , was at the 2023 Download Festival at Donnington Park. On that occasion, the band performed the following set:

Hey You

Stupify

Ten Thousand Fists

Prayer

A Reason to Fight

Land of Confusion (Genesis cover)

The Game

The Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

Indestructible

The Light

Stricken

Unstoppable

Down With the Sickness

Inside the Fire

It’s been a busy day so far for gig announcements - with Don Toliver revealing two UK shows and Mariah Carey announcing a one-off UK performance. For more information, check out our articles on both announcements.