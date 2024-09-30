Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released digitally this week.

Film is expected to come to Disney Plus later in 2024.

Amazon, Apple and other retailers are taking pre-orders and it reveals the price for fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine will finally drop on digital stores this week but fans might be wondering how far they will have to dig into their pockets to afford it. The hit Marvel film dominated the box office after being released, but many fans may not have had the chance to catch it on the big screen.

If you are waiting to watch it for the first time - or just want to relive all the best moments - it is set to be available to buy from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and more on Tuesday (1 October). The physical DVD and Blu-Ray discs will hit shelves later in the month - while a date for its release on Disney Plus has yet to be confirmed but is expected in late October or early November.

But if you can't wait for it to arrive on streaming and want to watch the film ASAP, you might be wondering how expensive it will be. Here’s all you need to know:

How much does Deadpool & Wolverine cost to buy digitally?

The MCU film will be available from digital storefronts from Tuesday, 1 October (in the UK). It comes more than two months after it was released in cinema - and it is set to be released physically three weeks later on 22 October.

It will be released on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and other digital stores. The price has been confirmed for UK viewers - and you can pre-order it now.

Deadpool & Wolverine will cost £13.99 to buy digitally from 1 October. The price is the same across different platforms right now.

Can you rent Deadpool & Wolverine?

The film is currently only available to purchase as a pre-order ahead of its digital release on 1 October. On platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV a film may only be able to purchase initially, before later becoming available to rent.

We will update this article when details become available about renting Deadpool & Wolverine and how much it comes. The film will be added to Disney Plus later in the year.

Do you buy films digitally or do you prefer to own films physically on DVD or Blu-Ray? Share your thoughts by emailing our tech reporter:[email protected].