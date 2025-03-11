Aitch, AJ Tracey and Danny Howard join the star-studded line-up for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool's Sefton Park.

Aitch, AJ Tracey, Inhaler, Wolf Alice, Danny Howard and more join the impressive line-up for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, performing on Saturday, May 24. As announced in January, BRIT winner Sam Fender will headline the Main Stage, with Myles Smith and Blossoms also playing on Saturday.

Radio 1’s biggest event of the year, taking place in Sefton Park, Liverpool from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.

Tom Grennan Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats will kick off the three-day music spectacular, performing on Friday, May 23. The acts for Sunday, May 25 will be revealed on Wednesday (March 12).

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. | BBC

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

James Hype

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Barry Can’t Swim

Confidence Man

D.O.D

Jazzy

Katy B

Nia Archives

Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Charlie Hedges

Fish56Octagon

Girls Don't Sync

Kettama

Martha

Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

Crawlers

Esme Emerson

JayaHadADream

Leonie Biney

Tonia

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Blossoms

Myles Smith

Sam Fender

Tom Odell

Wolf Alice

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Aitch b2b AJ Tracey

Artemas

Good Neighbours

Inhaler

Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Arielle Free

Charlotte Plank

Connor Coates

Danny Howard

Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

Erin LeCount

Jetta

KOJ

Liang Lawrence

LUVCAT

Mackenzy Mackay

Sienna Spiro

Superlate

More big names will be announced this week. Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm on Thursday March 13 and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket Full details here.