Comedian Paul Foot extends award-winning tour 'Dissolve' and is now coming to Lancashire
Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, award-winning comedian, Paul Foot, has added an extra 39 dates to his latest UK tour and it includes a trip to Lancashire!
Who is Paul Foot?
Described as "a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades", Paul has appeared on shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
Aside from television, the 49-year-old comedian has performed more than a dozen solo stand-up shows and built up a cult following of comedy-goers, dubbed ‘The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs’.
Paul won Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, has twice been nominated for the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award and was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe.
What is the show?
Called 'Dissolve', the show is described as Paul's most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever in which he breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person.
The show information teases: "In the year 2022 AD something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster. Inevitably he does get distracted by King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard, officious lollipop ladies and what Jesus might have achieved if he’d been a plumber.
"Life is a stress: full of rushed breakfasts, angry people, internal conflict, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But what happens when everything you thought was important – your problems, grievances against others, your very identity – simply disappears?"
Dissolve – which just co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award – is co-written and directed by Paul’s long-time collaborator and accomplice, comedy writer Aaron Kilkenny-Fletcher.
What has Paul said about the show?
Paul said: “It’s been overwhelming to discover how much the show has touched people. I’m used to people saying how much they laughed at my shows (and I’m still getting that!) but now I’m also hearing from people about how much it’s affected them emotionally. After one show, a man even rushed the stage. I thought he might be making an assassination attempt but it was just to give me a big hug. It’s truly a rollercoaster for me to perform the show, to make people laugh, cry (sometimes), and perhaps think about the world a little differently. And I am so, so excited to bring the show to even more people with these extra dates.”
When is Paul coming to Lancashire?
Dissolve will be coming to The Dukes theatre in Lancashire on March 21.
How to get tickets?
Tickets for the Spring leg of the tour are on sale at paulfoot.tv, seetickets.com and plosive.co.uk.
Where are all the extra Dissolve dates?
March
02.03.24 BELFAST, Limelight 2
09.03.24 ISLE OF WIGHT, Quay Arts
15.03.24 GREAT TORRINGTON, The Plough Arts Centre
16.03.24 FALMOUTH, The Poly
17.03.24 St AUSTELL, Arts Centre
20.03.24 BIRMINGHAM, Glee
21.03.24 LANCASTER, The Dukes
22.03.24 LIVERPOOL, Royal Court Studio
23.03.24 BATH, Rondo
24.03.24 BRISTOL, The Comedy Box
27.03.24 FARNHAM, Maltings
28.03.24 TURNBRIDGE WELLS, Trinity Theatre
April
04.04.24 POOLE, Lighthouse
05.04.24 CORSHAM, Pound Arts
06.04.24 STREET, Strode Theatre
07.04.24 CARDIFF, Glee
10.04.24 LEEDS, Wardrobe
11.04.24 YORK, The Crescent
12.04.24 KNARESBOROUGH, Frazer Theatre
13.04.24 HALIFAX, Square Chapel
14.04.24 SALE, Waterside Arts
17.04.24 CANTERBURY, Gulbenkian
19.04.24 MILTON KEYNES, The Stables
20.04.24 COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts Centre
21.04.24 DEAL, Astor Theatre
24.04.25 NOTTINGHAM, Metronome
25.04.24 LINCOLN, Arts Centre
26.04.24 HULL, Truck Theatre
27.04.24 STOCKTON, ARC
May
01.05.24 BRIGHTON, Komedia
02.05.24 SOUTHAMPTON, Attic
03.05.23 SALISBURY, Arts Centre
04.05.24 IVYBRIDGE, The Watermark
09.05.24 OXFORD, Old Fire Station
10.05.24 CAMBRIDGE, Junction
11.05.24 NORWICH, Playhouse
15.05.24 WOLVERHAMPTON, Newhampton Arts Centre
16.05.24 COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre
17.05.24 LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre