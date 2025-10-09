Celebrity Traitors features an icon of breakfast TV: Kate Garraway 📺

Kate Garraway is part of the Celebrity Traitors.

She has swapped morning TV for the castle.

But what happened to her husband?

A legend of morning TV is swapping early alarms for the Traitors Castle. Kate Garraway is among the 18 stars taking part in the first season of Celebrity Traitors.

The GMB favourite will be bringing her journalistic skills to the Scottish Highlands for the BBC spin-off’s debut outing. She joins a line-up including the likes of Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Paloma Faith and more.

Who is Kate Garraway on Celebrity Traitors?

A fixture on morning TV for years, Kate Garraway was a co-host of GMTV from 2000 to 2010, before presenting on ITV’s Daybreak until 2014. She can currently be seen on Good Morning Britain. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Kate has been a fixture on breakfast television for years. She first rose to prominence as a co-host on GMTV in the early years of the 21st Century.

After GMTV wound down, she was a presenter on its replacement Daybreak until 2014. She has been a regular face on Good Morning Britain in recent years.

In 2005 she married Derek Draper, he was a former political aide to Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson. In 2020 he got a serious case of Covid-19 and developed long Covid, ending up in critical condition.

After returning home in 2021, he remained very poorly. Derek’s death was announced in January 2024.

Laying out her plan for heading into the Traitors Castle, Kate said: “I don't know whether going in with a strategy works. I’ve seen people try it in previous series and I think it can backfire. If I’ve got any strategy at all it’s to just go for it, enjoy every moment and make the most of the experience.

“When I watch it at home the mischievous part of me loves the idea of being a Traitor, especially as I don’t think anyone would suspect me, but the truth is that I'm dreadful at lying.

“I just know I couldn’t look someone in the eye at the Round Table and bare faced lie. I’m the sort of person who looks really guilty walking through customs even though I've got nothing to hide. So, I think I’ll probably be better as a Faithful as then I can just tell the truth. If I am a Traitor though, of course I'll give it my all.”

She added: “I'm quite good at cards and I always win at Cluedo so read into that what you will!”

