It is never too early to make some Celebrity Traitors predictions - listen to Screen Babble for October 🗣📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screen Babble is back for a Halloween special.

Our hosts scare up some early Celebrity Traitors predictions.

Listen to the October edition right now!

The most talked about TV event of the autumn has arrived. Of course we are talking about Screen Babble’s October episode… okay, it is Celebrity Traitors.

In the latest episode, host Kelly Crichton and TV critic Matt Mohan-Hickson jump on the mics to discuss the start of the BBC’s new reality show spin-off. It might be wildly early, but it is time for some early reactions and predictions - what could go wrong?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Celebrity Traitors host Claudia Winkleman in black cape and Givenchy boots. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/CodyBurridge

Matt and Kelly dive into which celebs have already caught their eyes after the doors to the Traitors Castle swung open. They offer their verdict on the initial line-up of traitors and try to predict how long they will go undiscovered.

However, it wouldn’t be an October special without turning our attention to some spooks and scares. The hosts share their picks for shows and movies that scared them both the most.

It includes plenty of deep cuts from Thomas the Tank Engine - you will have to listen to find out that one - and The McPherson Tape. To movies like Blair Witch Project and underrated 2000s classic Lake Mungo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also time to discuss what else is coming up in a very packed autumn schedule on the Television. From Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones long-awaited team up in ITV’s Frauds to the perfectly spooky IT prequel TV series - Welcome to Derry.

Don’t worry, Matt and Kelly will clear up with Derry it is. Spoilers it is in Stephen King’s beloved Maine.

But there is time as well to go through a few shows that the hosts have been watching - outside of Celebrity Traitors of course. From Blue Lights to Slow Horses and a lesser known 90s scarefest called Storm of the Century.

Let us know what your favourite bit of scary TV is by emailing me: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.