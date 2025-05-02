CBeebies favourite Justin Fletcher confirmed for Southport Flower Show 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Justin Fletcher will be returning with so Southport Flower Show this summer.
The singer and television presenter specialises in comedy and worked with children with special educational needs through his show Something Special. Justin Fletcher is also known as CBeebies favourite Mr Tumble but stepped back from CBeebies earlier this year after 22 years.
This year’s Flower Show will take place between August 14 and 17, with Fletcher perform two stage shows on the final day at 11.00am and 1.00pm.
Justin will join a host of special guests lined up for this year’s show including Kelvin and Liz Fletcher from ITV's Fletchers' Family Farm, gardening experts David Domoney, Carole and George from Beechgrove Garden and Nick Bailey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.