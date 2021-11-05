Boxing legend Chris Eubank cancels tour dates with Nigel Benn after testing positive for Covid

The 55-year-old has withdrawn from his 'Meet the Legends - Trilogy Tour' with former rival Nigel Benn after experiencing “mild symptoms” of coronavirus.

Their tour kicked off on October 15 and the pair were set to make a series of appearances across the country to discuss their famous rivalry in the 90s.

But Eubank, who was spotted visiting family in Kirkham last month, will now miss four of the dates after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, boxing fans in the North West will be relieved to hear that their visit to Lancashire and Greater Manchester is still planned to go ahead.

The tour hits the North West on November 28 when Wigan's Village on the Green in Aspull hosts the legends for the evening.

They will then visit Blackpool where they will take to the stage for the last time at VIVA on December 5.

Eubank and Benn, who is now 57, lit up the boxing world after two high-profile fights. Eubank triumphed in the first meeting in November 1990 after a ninth round knockout at the NEC arena in Birmingham.

A highly-anticipated second clash resulted in a controversial draw at Old Trafford in 1993.

A spokesman for the former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion said: ""Chris Eubank has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Following government guidelines he will regrettably be unable to appear at the following shows in Runcorn, Coventry, Exeter and Swindon.

"All those with tickets for cancelled shows will be notified directly by event promoters. These shows will be rescheduled to a later date in 2021."