Britain’s Got Talent is changing the judging panel for this week’s semi-final 🚨

Britain’s Got Talent is bringing back a familiar face tonight (May 24).

The judging panel will have an extra addition this week.

But who will be joining the regular four judges?

It is almost time for the last Britain’s Got Talent semi-final - and ITV have a surprise up their sleeves. KSI will be returning to the judging panel for his live show debut.

The internet star and co-founder of PRIME Hydration was a guest judge during the auditions. He stepped in for Bruno Tonioli when he was unable to film on days late last year.

Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. | ITV

Who are the judges on BGT this week?

During the previous four semi-finals, the panel has been made up of the current roster of regular BGT judges - including of course Simon Cowell. However from today (May 24), guest judge KSI will be joining to make it five in total.

The judging panel for tonight’s episode will include:

Simon Cowell

Amanda Holden

Alesha Dixon

Bruno Tonioli

KSI

Before his previous guest judge appearances in the auditions, KSI spoke about his excitement in joining the line-up. He said: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for Britain’s Got Talent. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it.

“I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark!”

