BGT 2025: viewers demand ITV 'get rid of audience' - outrage explained

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 08:31 BST
BGT viewers are not happy with the live audience ‘please get rid’
  • Britain’s Got Talent held its fourth live semi-final last night.
  • Eight acts have now booked a place in the grand finale.
  • But viewers at home say the live audience is ‘ruining the show’.

After a brief delay, BGT returned with another dramatic semi-final yesterday (May 18). Pushed back by 24 hours, it did not disappoint and two more acts booked a place in the 2025 grand finale.

ITV is airing the live shows across a full month, instead of on consecutive nights as has been the traditional way. Find out more about the reason for the change here.

But while viewers enjoyed the acts competing in the fourth semi-final - many had the same complaint about the live audience. Here’s all you need to know:

BGT fans say audience is ‘almost ruining the show’

Simon Cowell during BGT auditions 2025.placeholder image
Simon Cowell during BGT auditions 2025. | ITV

There was plenty to love about the latest Britain’s Got Talent semi-final - especially as choir Hear Our Voice secured a place in the grand finale. But many fans at home had a recurring complaint.

One person explained: “Honestly the audiences have almost ruined this series of BGT from the auditions to the semi-finals. Their constant shouting is doing my head in.

“At this point I wish they'd scrap the whole golden buzzer system entirely. It's messed up and has lost its meaning at this point.”

Another echoed: “I will vote for any magician if they magically make the theatre audience stop squawking and shouting all the time.” While one fan wrote: “This audience would scream for Rose West if she was on this stage banging out tunes.”

A social media user said: “Please get rid of the audience, PLEASE.” One added: “It’s not Britain's Got Talent; It’s Britain's Got An Annoying Audience.”

